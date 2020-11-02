DANVILLE — October was a busy month for Danville Lions Club members as they held their annual Candy Day on October 10 as reported in the Commercial-News last month.
They are pleased to have raised a little over $1,000 to support their programs and local agencies. They are grateful to County Market Village Mall and County Market in Tilton for affording them the opportunity to seek community support, and are grateful to those in the community who donated, especially this year with the Pandemic.
If you were not able to visit the County Market stores on October 10, and would like to help Lion’s reach their goal and mission of providing needed vision and hearing services to our community, please consider sending a check to: Danville Lions Club, P.O. Box 1396, Danville, IL 61834. Quoting Danville Lion and District Governor 1-M Bill Wallpe: “With generous support like this from our community year-round, Danville Lions is able to provide vision and screening services and support local agencies our community relies on.” Thank you!
Danville Lions continues their efforts of recycling eyeglasses and other items year-round – consider recycling at locations listed below throughout the year! Thank you!
Danville Lions Club welcomes your donations of the following items. Lions are grateful to the locations that are gracious enough to collect eye glasses for them: Beltone, Chittick Eye Clinic, Gailey Eye Clinic, Illinois Express Vision Center, Danville Public Library, All About Eyes, Teachers Credit Union, and Sunset Funeral Home. Please consider donating your used glasses to Lions. Phone the location first to see if their operating hours are restricted at this time of the pandemic. Other items that are collected for recycling include:
- Hearing aids
- printer ink cartridges
- pop tabs
- old cell phones
- Christmas lights
- keys.
The central location for collection of these items is Beltone Hearing Aids, 710 N. Vermilion St., (217) 443-0682. Thank you for considering donations of items to be recycled.
Watch for Lion’s news in the upcoming months about an exciting opportunity that was offered by Lions International and Danville Lions to young people to participate in an annual Peace Poster Contest. Also, visit us at County Market Tilton on November 14 as Danville Lions ring the bells for Salvation Army!
Want to be a Danville Lion and enjoy fun and fellowship while “We Serve” our community? Contact: Danville Lions Club, P.O. Box 1396, Danville, IL 61834 or call (217) 474-9210.
