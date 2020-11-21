Each year in addition to donating funds to The Salvation Army, members of the Danville Lions Club volunteer to ring the bell at a The Salvation Army Red Kettle site. As in years past, they were stationed again this year at County Market in Tilton on Saturday, November 14.
During shifts from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven Danville Lions Club members rang the bells at the Red Kettle. Every year The Salvation Army raises money in the community to help provide a happy Christmas to local families in need. This year, it goes without saying, the needs for families will be heightened and include food, shelter, bills, and Christmas gifts for children, because of COVID, according to The Salvation Army’s Nov. 10 article.
Adding in the restrictions in place caused by COVID makes this year’s efforts much more difficult. As stated in the Commercial-News on November 10, Paula Santiago, special events and development coordinator for The Salvation Army: “The public’s support is needed, as The Salvation Army expects to serve up to 155 percent more people with Christmas assistance – as resources are available.”
As stated in the article, The Salvation Army wants to: “help lift the burdens and spread the joy that the holidays instill. We hope the community will join us to rescue Christmas for those in need.”
The Danville Lions Club was happy to join in these efforts, with a COVID-safe presence of masking and social distancing in place. According to the news article those who want to help The Salvation Army can visit the website at: sadanville.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.