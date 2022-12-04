BISMARCK – The Bismarck Lions Club performed vision screenings at Bismarck-Henning Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Lions Members met at the school at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Principal Sean Click and preschool teacher Kate Thorlton helped coordinate the event.
Prior to COVID-19, the Bismarck Lions Club had conducted vision screenings on the preschool students at Bismarck-Henning Elementary School for a few years. KidSight, a Lions Club community service program, provides a simple and noninvasive vision screening test. At no cost to the students, the testing screens for several conditions, including lazy eye.
Feb. 4, 2023 will be the Lions next fundraiser. The Annual Pancake and Sausage Day will serve around 1000 people in the Bismarck-Henning Elementary School gym. Pork products will also be for sale in their meat store.
According to Bill Jaffe, Bismarck Lions Club Immediate Past President, money raised on Feb. 4 will allow Lions to meet pressing needs in our community such as our preschool vision screenings, through the purchase of a Plusoptix machine for use at the screenings.
Bismarck Lions members thank everyone who contributes to this important work. You are truly helping Lions make a difference. Bismarck Lions currently borrow the vision machine as it costs several thousand dollars. Donations toward the purchase of the Plusoptix machine may be sent to the club at P.O. Box 134, Bismarck, Illinois 61814.
The Bismarck Lions Club meets the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Bismarck-Henning Elementary School cafeteria.
Lions clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. Chartered in 1956, the Bismarck Lions Club celebrated 65 years of service last year.
For more information or to get involved with the Bismarck Lions Club, please contact www.facebook.com/bismarckillions.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 48,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit them at www.lionsclubs.org.
