Plans have been underway for several months now for Danville Lions Annual Chili Day by Danville Lions Club members.
Mark your calendars for March 6 and plan to savor the traditional 51-year recipe of delicious chili as Danville Lions Club re-establishes the traditional, indoor friendly dining for chili while carry-outs are available inside the dining area.
Serving is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church. Tickets are $7 each. People have been asking for the return to the in-person experience, and this year it’s back.
Tickets can be purchased that day or any day prior to March 6 by contacting any Lions Club member or by calling Keith Strinmoen at 217-446-4128.
Used eyeglasses and hearing aids can be donated during the event for recycling as well.
As in the past, local companies can purchase a block of tickets and have the chili delivered to their business that day with a minimum order of 25 required. Whether your business has participated in this way in the past, or not, Lions encourage businesses, large or small, to consider doing it this year. To place orders, call Strinmoen.
Another way to help the effort be a success is to make a donation of any size to Danville Lions Club, P.O. Box 1396, Danville, Ill., 61834, to help defray the costs incurred. Any individual, business or entity can donate.
Schlarman Academy National Junior Honor Society students and Peer Court youth help throughout the day and evening with set-up and serving.
Many businesses have already donated food and supplies for the day:
CIBM Bank; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois; Cahill’s Family Pancake House; County Market; The Little Nugget; Meijer; Rawhide Meat Co.; Casey’s General Store; Shark’s; County Market Tilton; Danville Metal Stamping; Danville Save-A-Lot; Buffalo Wild Wings; South Street Bar & Grill; Burger King; La Potosina; Wendy’s; Turtle Run; McDonald’s; Penn Station; Red Lobster; Gilbert Street Café; Culver’s; Monical’s Pizza; Steak N Shake South; Steak N Shake North; Jimmy Johns; Rich’s Deluxe; MSI Food; Sarge’s; Mike’s Grill; Hardee’s; Sam’s Club; Walgreen’s; Beef House; Subway; Back Door Pizza; Black Bear Bar & Grill; Applebee’s; Mad Goat; Ella’s Eatery; Lee’s Famous Recipe; Stoney’s; Wing Stop; Dale’s Place; and Vermilion Valley Produce.
Chartered in 1959, the Lions Club has consistently aspired to promote principles of wanting everyone to see a better tomorrow. Membership is open to men and women who wish to help achieve that vision. As international and local Lions Service Clubs, Lions Clubs are integral, necessary, vital threads in the fabric of a community. Our motto is: We Serve. Danville Lions Club serves by: providing vision and hearing screenings and equipping people of all ages with needed devices; helping raise awareness and education to fight diabetes; delivering food baskets to local families at Christmas time; ringing the bell at Kettle Drives for the Salvation Army; collecting used eyeglasses and hearing aids, cell phones and printer cartridges to be recycled; enabling young people to attend summer Camp Lions; volunteering time to Keep Vermilion County Beautiful; helping raise funds to assist over 25 local and Lions regional proven organizations that help people become healthier, safer and more financially secure in our community – all while providing members with experiences of fellowship and leadership opportunities for personal growth.
The funds we generate locally are used to enrich our community and help those individuals and organizations that improve peoples’ lives right here where we live:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.