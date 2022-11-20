DANVILLE — A Schlarman Academy student is this year’s winner of the Danville Lions Club’s Peace Poster Contest.
Cooper Wilson, a sixth-grader, submitted the winning entry based on the theme “Lead with Compassion.” She is the daughter of Sarah and Ryan Wilson.
Her poster featured a compass in the middle, pointing to the four corners marked as “Kindness,” “Helping,” “Loving,” and “Friendship.” Her artwork also featured whimsical stick figures illustrating those traits.
Her poster and others are on display at E & B Gifts, 1236 N. Walnut St.
Cooper will receive a $100 award during a presentation at a later time.
Members of the Lions Club looked at several posters submitted by students from Schlarman Academy and Danville Lutheran School’s Trinity campus before choosing Cooper’s.
For 39 years, International Lions Club has sponsored an annual Peace Poster Contest for young people, ages 11-13, to draw their vision of peace. Each year there is a designated theme, prescribed by International Lions, and offered to local Lions Clubs to seek young people to participate by drawing their vision of peace. Several schools and youth organizations were given the chance to participate.
Even during the pandemic, Danville Lions Club has been pleased to have engaged young people to participate in the International contest for the past three years. The 2020 theme was “Peace Through Service,” with the winning poster submitted by Schlarman Academy student Gabriella Zambello. The 2021 award with the theme, “We Are Connected,” was given to Schlarman Academy student Mia Aigh Yen.
For more information about the Lions Club, visit its Facebook page or the Lions District 1-M website, www.district1m.org.
