DANVILLE — The Lincoln Park Historic District Neighborhood Association has had the same dedicated president and vice president leading the group and meetings for 17 years.
Now, it’s time for a change, said past neighborhood association president Brenda Dwiggins.
She handed over the reins earlier this summer, and Dawnielle Miller is now president.
Miller has lived in the historic district a little more than a year now on Logan Avenue.
Dwiggins and Miller made an instant connection. They both moved back to their hometown area after 40 and 20 years, respectively, having lived in the Washington, D.C. and northern Virginia area; purchased a home on Logan Avenue; and both became neighborhood association presidents after about a year of moving back to the area.
Miller grew up in Catlin. She said it was a combination of things that brought her back to Vermilion County, but mostly family.
She was leading a not-for-profit that she’d founded, transitioned away from that position and took a virtual job. She is a senior operations manager for Urban Strategies, a national social enterprise. They do community development work in overlooked communities. She’s working with communities in the U.S. and Central America.
Dwiggins is pleased Miller will be giving the association a needed “shot in the arm,” fresh ideas and fresh look, and new leadership to hopefully grow the group’s membership and get more people involved in activities.
Dwiggins solicited volunteers to be part of the group’s leaders and Miller offered some help.
Joyce Melton, also resigned her 17-year position as vice president of the association.
Melton and Dwiggins played key roles in the success of the neighborhood association.
LPHDNA was formed in 2001 with the efforts of Danville City Council alderman Mike Puhr and neighbor Joyce Melton (matriarch of the Lincoln Park neighborhood).
Dwiggins arrived on the scene in 2004 after returning to her hometown with her husband, Ed, after being gone for 40 years.
She was elected president of LPHDNA in 2005.
Association accomplishments have include: created a neighborhood directory, made Lincoln Park Pavilion note cards, a garden walk, made park improvements including new lanterns, put 44 historic signs in yards, sponsor “Making a Difference in the Neighborhood” yard signs and neighborhood donations paid for new batteries for all 10 electric cars at Friendly Town and also for some tires in 2021.
Dwiggins said they hope to resurrect the historic signs program to add more to houses that didn’t get one initially, including Miller’s.
Miller left Vermilion County when she was 18 to pursue her education and future employment. She returned last year.
“We are so fortunate to have her back and now in our neighborhood. She loves Danville and is very community minded. I marvel at her positive energy and her desire to move our association forward. I’ve already heard some great ideas from her,” Dwiggins said.
Dwiggins’ appreciation also goes to Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr., and former Mayor Scott Eisenhauer, for their support during her tenure. She also thanks the officers who served with her: Melton, vice president; the late Nancy Bates, secretary; current secretary, Susan Barnes; former treasurer, Ellen Vanesse; current treasurer, Vic Vanesse; the late alderman Tom Stone; current alderpersons Puhr and Eve Ludwig; and the Lincoln Park neighbors. The vice president position is currently vacant for the group.
“We accomplished a lot together and there are a lot more things to look forward to under Dawnielle’s leadership. I wish her the very best. I take away a lot of good memories from the past 17 years,” Dwiggins said.
FUTURE
Miller said the neighborhood association is here to connect the community and neighbors, and work to see the neighborhood flourish. They’re not there to make the rules or enforce them regarding home changes and renovations.
She said the attendance was disappointing at her first meeting as president.
They can average almost 20 people at meetings.
There are about 200 houses in the historic district.
The neighborhood association meets in May, July and September, the third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Friendly Town building at Lincoln Park.
The city will help send a flyer for the next meeting on Sept. 15.
The meeting is available to anyone. You don’t have to be a homeowner, Miller said.
“If you live in this neighborhood. This is your meeting, and we want you to be there,” Miller said.
Speakers on Sept. 15 will be Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. Vermilion Advantage’s Tim Dudley, Police Chief Chris Yates and City Engineer Sam Cole.
Miller said the meetings are an opportunity for neighbors to hear about what’s going on in the city from different speakers, and for neighbors to be heard.
The neighborhood association also has started a Facebook page. People can request to join the group.
“Isn’t that great,” Dwiggins said. “She’s really taken us a step further. I’m really pleased about that.”
Miller said some other items they will be talking about at the September meeting include having an ice cream social to bring people together, bringing back movies next summer to Lincoln Park, having a clean-up day maybe in October and bringing back monthly neighborhood coffee and clean-up days.
Miller said they want more people to come to the meetings to have them generate what they’d like to see happen in the neighborhood.
Dwiggins said about the neighborhood, “I feel very blessed and pleased that there is such a caring feeling among the people that I’ve met up with; and it’s such a good feeling to live in a neighborhood with people who care and want to do good, not just for the neighborhood, but for the city.”
Miller said, “I found that the neighbors have been very welcoming, and I have enjoyed getting to know my neighbors and building relationships with them.”
She initially was looking for a home outside of Danville to have a larger garden. Then her current house came up for sale and she fell in love with the location and uniqueness of the house. She said she wanted to be in a neighborhood still and know her neighbors.
She loves being in a beautiful location, across from Lincoln Park, and in a neighborhood with brick streets.
“I think all those things just made me fall in love with the Lincoln Park neighborhood,” Miller said.
Melton moved into her Lincoln Park house in 1968, and raised five children there with her husband.
The neighborhood was known for having a large number of children.
“My children think that they had the greatest childhood (here),” Melton said. “It was just so great growing up here.”
Dwiggins said looking back at growing up here, it was idyllic.
