The city of Danville is continuing its third annual “Light up Danville” outdoor decorating contest.
The list of participating homes in driving order:
322 Ave. A
1012 N Logan Ave.
1132 N Walnut St.
1622 N Franklin St.
1636 Robinson St.
1309 Park Haven Ct.
2323 N. Vermilion St.
2129 N. Vermilion St.
8 Shady Lane
2821 Townway Rd.
2501 Northview Dr.
1517 Eastview
1428 May St.
308 Delaware
Visit these homes before Dec. 21 and place your vote by commenting on the following Facebook post with the address of your favorite house: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1072059770125180 /?active_tab=discussion
People’s Choice and City’s Choice winners will get bragging rights for a year. Top three winners will get:
1st place: Trophy for a year and $200 Meijer Gift Card
2nd Place: $100 Meijer Gift Card
3rd Place: $50 Meijer Gift Card
