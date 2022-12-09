trophies

First-place “People’s Choice” and first-place “City’s Choice” winners for the third annual “Light up Danville” outdoor decorating contest will get to hold onto these trophies until the contest next year.

 Photo provided

The city of Danville is continuing its third annual “Light up Danville” outdoor decorating contest.

The list of participating homes in driving order:

322 Ave. A

1012 N Logan Ave.

1132 N Walnut St.

1622 N Franklin St.

1636 Robinson St.

1309 Park Haven Ct.

2323 N. Vermilion St.

2129 N. Vermilion St.

8 Shady Lane

2821 Townway Rd.

2501 Northview Dr.

1517 Eastview

1428 May St.

308 Delaware

Visit these homes before Dec. 21 and place your vote by commenting on the following Facebook post with the address of your favorite house: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1072059770125180 /?active_tab=discussion

People’s Choice and City’s Choice winners will get bragging rights for a year. Top three winners will get:

1st place: Trophy for a year and $200 Meijer Gift Card

2nd Place: $100 Meijer Gift Card

3rd Place: $50 Meijer Gift Card

Tags

Trending Video