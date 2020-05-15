DANVILLE — Life Church in Danville is matching up to $2,500 in donations to Eastern Illinois Foodbank this weekend.
The donations will help fund Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s efforts in Vermilion County, which include drive-through supplemental food distributions intended to provide emergency food in areas of chronic need. The matching donation opportunity will be available through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
The match is being promoted through a Facebook Live event at a drive-through food distribution in Tilton on Saturday. The event will be broadcast on Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/eifoodbank, at 10 a.m.
In addition to providing the matching funds donation, Life Church will have volunteers helping distribute food at the Saturday drive-through food distribution in Tilton.
“As a church, we realize there are many people within our community that are faced with a greater need than normal. Since we are all in this together, we are very honored to be able to help out by partnering with Eastern Illinois Foodbank,” said Pastor Archie Neal, senior pastor at Life Church.
Vermilion County, one of the 18 counties in Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s service area, has more than 11,000 residents living with food insecurity, or nearly 15 percent of the county’s population, per the most recent “Map the Meal Gap” study from Feeding America. In addition to providing mobile food distributions in Vermilion County, the food bank works with partner agencies in the county to provide food to those in need.
For more information, and to donate to Eastern Illinois Foodbank through the Life Church match, visit www.eifoodbank.org/match.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.