Pictured are members of the cast of the Hoopeston Public Library drama, “The Return of Buddy Egnew.” Standing at center is Moses Drea, who portrays Egnew. Other cast members include (back, left to right) Bob Sechriest, Jane Sweeney, Janell Sechriest, Dave McFadden, Sarah Miller, Yolanda Pemberton, Tom Sweeney, Debra Hughes and (kneeling, front) Marilyn Tyler and Jeanette Andre. Not pictured is Sydney Long.