Hoopeston Public Library’s Drama Team will return to the stage Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 with an original drama, “The Return of Buddy Egnew” by Tom Sweeney.
Seating is limited for the free performance. Reservations will begin on Nov. 3.
Egnew was a Hoopeston sailor who died aboard the USS Arizona during the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. This play is based upon a collection of letters that Egnew wrote to friends and family back home in 1941.
Moses Drea takes on the role of the young Seaman Egnew. Dave McFadden portrays his father, Ross Egnew, who owned the local Chevrolet dealership. Buddy’s stepmother, Barbara, is portrayed by Sarah Miller and Janell Sechriest takes on the role of his older sister, Norma.
Other cast members include Bob Sechriest, Yolanda Pemberton, Jeanette Andre, Sydney Long, Marilyn Tyler, Jane Sweeney, Debra Hughes and Tom Sweeney.
