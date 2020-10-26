DANVILLE — This November, Danville Public Library will host a concert by Matthew Gurnsey, The Kilted Man.
Matthew Gurnsey delights audiences of all age groups with his rousing performances of traditional Irish and Scottish music, according to a Monday press release issued by the library's Jennifer Hess. Through the marriage of wit and finesse, he charms his audiences, sweeping them into tales of wayward voyages, unrequited love, and the vibrantly colorful lives of the every-man beloved of many Irish tales.
His unique talents with traditional and rare Celtic instruments such as the concertina, bodhran, bones, mandolin, penny whistle, and bowed psaltery, add an air of authenticity to each piece and his stirringly rich bass voice provides the foundation for the hauntingly beautiful melodies.
“The Kilted Man” will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, on Zoom. The event is free and open to all audiences. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-KiltedMan. For more information, please visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or contact Jessica Augustson, jaugustson@danvillepubliclibrary.org.
The Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. Library hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library website address is danvillepubliclibrary.org.
