DANVILLE — This October, Danville Public Library will host a presentation shining a light on the lives of early 20th Century Illinoisans through Edgar Lee Masters’ “Spoon River Anthology.”
Performing selections of Spoon River Anthology are Paddy and Jon Lynn of Mundelein. The presentation, “Spoon River Anthology” will take place on October 24 on Zoom at 2 p.m.
Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-SpoonRiver. No other literary work from Illinois has ever had the radical impact as Edgar Lee Masters’ “Anthology,” published in 1915.
In Masters’ 243 thinly veiled epitaph-poems, people from all walks of life come forward from their graves and share compelling stories of their hopes, dreams, tragedies, and joys, not to mention their advice and warnings to those who are still living. The uproar that the book created because of its unique free verse style and its portrayal of characters with blunt, brutal honesty caused a scandal upon its debut. The characters are based on real people that the author knew from growing up in Fulton County.
As a result of the scandal, the book was banned from the Spoon River area schools and libraries until 1974. The stories capture all aspects of life – irony, comedy, failure, and success.These monologues will not only reflect life and times of those living in 1915, but also offer universal lessons to all of us living today. The event will be co-produced by the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau, which invites Illinois authors, artists and educators to share their expertise and enthusiasm with people throughout the state, enabling local nonprofit organizations to present free-admission cultural programs to their communities.
The current edition of the Road Scholars Speakers Bureau, presented in cooperation with the Illinois Bicentennial Commission and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, consists of presentations exploring Illinois history and culture in recognition of the state’s 200th anniversary. International Storyteller and actress, Paddy Lynn, has been sharing her passion for literature and storytelling for more than 20 years with people of all ages. Her story acting programs for children have traveled all over the Midwest and many cities in Mexico. Paddy is the author of several children’s books and has served as a drama teacher in various schools and libraries in Illinois.
Renowned theatre director and retired teacher, Jon Lynn, has a special affinity for “Spoon River,” having directed it numerous times in his teaching career.
Jon has spent more than 50 years with the Kirk Players in Mundelein and now serves as the Artistic Director for the group.
“Spoon River Anthology” will take place Saturday, October 24, at 2 p.m., on Zoom. The event is free and open to all audiences. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-Cor.
