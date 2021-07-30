DANVILLE — Kai Con! — a celebration of all things Karate Kid and Cobra Kai — is set for August 6 -7, with most events happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Danville Public Library is hosting the event. All activities are scheduled in and around the library, located at 319 N. Vermilion St., just north of downtown Danville. Kai Con! is free and open to the public.
The multi-day event features free activities for all ages with themed demonstrations and crafts, games, giveaways, 80’s music, costume contests, food trucks, classic car show, and much more. Danville residents may also sign up on the spot for a free library card.
“It’s a fun and educational event inspired by the martial arts and pop culture entertainment such as the Karate Kid movies, Cobra Kai series on Netflix, and everybody’s favorite live-action, martial arts reptiles,” said Jennifer Hess, Executive Director of the Danville Public Library in a press release. “We’ve taken elements from each of these franchises to inspire educational demonstrations, crafting, and games. It’s an event for the whole family. We hope the community will enjoy this event and sign up for a library card!”
Free movies shown at the library include a marathon of live action movies starring everyone’s favorite martial arts reptiles (Cowabunga!) both days, and on Friday at 5 p.m., a showing of an animated martial arts movie starring Jack Black as the lead on the front lawn.
As a part of the event, the Karate Kid movies will be shown at The Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The general admission cost is by donation at the door. The price for a lodge box is $50.
Speakers and demonstrations will include Kruger’s ATA, creating bonsai trees, mohawk hairstyling, and information to prevent bullying.
Giveaways will include gift cards from area restaurants, gift certificates for bowling and putt putt/skating, car detailing, car washes, pizza, DVD movies and much more.
The Danville Library Foundation will be hosting its popular used book sale August 5 – 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the library’s front lawn.
The event is also the starting point for Downtown Danville, Inc.’s “Back to School Bash” backpack giveaway on Friday at 5 p.m.
For more information, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org/kai-con or follow the Danville Public Library on Facebook @DanvillePublicLibrary.
A full schedule of events is available at https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/kai-con/.
