DANVILLE — A new parent/child book club is kicking off the new year at the Danville Public Library.
On Jan. 21, the library, 319 N. Vermilion St., Danville, is hosting its first 2023 meeting for the Goosebumps Parent/Child Book Club.
The library has started a new book club for parents and children to enjoy together.
This month’s book is “Let’s Get Invisible” by R.L. Stine.
The club will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 in the first-floor meeting room in the library.
The program is for children and tweens ages 8 to 12 years old and a parent (or caregiver).
According to Katie Anderson, marketing specialist with the library, “this is a new monthly program that began in December 2022. The thought process, as I understand (children’s department created this program), for beginning this program is to have a book club that parents and children can enjoy together, as many parents may have read the Goosebumps books when they were kids themselves, and to make reading more fun.”
“This book club is different than regular book clubs because children will receive a copy of the book at the meeting and they provide snacks and activities. Each month the book club will feature a new Goosebumps book. The activities will coordinate with the theme of the book,” according to Anderson.
The book club will meet once a month.
Other library activities:
Dec. 1 – Jan. 31: Winter Reading. Experience all the feels this winter. Learn about the history of emojis, explore the importance of emotions, and discover fun activities to express yourself fully for our Winter Reading Challenge. December 1 – January 31. Sign up at tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading
Jan. 16: Anime & Gaming Club. Join us after school each Monday for a fun mix of Anime and Gaming. Meet us in the Teen Zone to watch anime, have snacks, and play video games together. 4 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
Jan. 16: Children’s Wonder Garden Club. Celebrate diversity by creating a seed mosaic. 4:30 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. This program is made possible through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office.
Jan. 16: School’s Out; the Library’s In. Join us in the Children’s Room at 2 p.m. as we create mosaics to celebrate diversity on MLK Day.
Jan. 17: Tween It! Tuesdays. Fun programs for tweens each Tuesday. This week: BINGO! Come play Bingo and win prizes. 4:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Ages 8-13.
Jan. 17: Wee Wigglers Story Time. Action rhymes, stories, and songs for children age 5 and under. 10 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Jan. 18: Dungeons & Dragons. A table-top role-playing game that allows teens to quest for treasures and fame, or at the very least hunt enemies. New players always welcome. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
Jan. 19: Anything Tech for Teens. Introducing teens to some of the library’s cool technology. This week we’re covering Sphero Balls. 4 p.m. in the Teen Zone.
Jan. 21: Hear It, See It, Make It, Take It: Sensory Story Time. Sensory program designed for youth of various ability levels including differently-abled youth. Saturdays at 11 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room.
Jan. 21: Saturday Movie Matinee. Join us for a family-friendly movie in the Children’s Room every Saturday at noon. Children and Tweens welcome.
StoryWalk: Posted along the south windows of the library building is “Hedge-Hedgey-Hedgehogs” by Bonnie Bader available to read as you take a stroll outside the library.
Remind App for Teens: Keep track of our teen programming with Remind. Sign up and we’ll keep you posted about our programs. Visit rmd.at/dplteenz or text @dplteenz to 81010.
Library operating hours: Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: closed.
