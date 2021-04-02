DANVILLE – The Danville Public Library seeks to establish a Spanish language collection for Spanish speaking and Spanish language-learning patrons.
Danville Public Library recognizes the need to serve the Spanish-speaking and Spanish language-learning parts of the Danville community. To that end, the library is working to establish a Spanish language collection and would like community input. Please take a few minutes to view the survey at tinyurl.com/DPL-Spanish.
For more information, visit the library’s website at danvillepubliclibrary.org. The Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. Library hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
