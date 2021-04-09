DANVILLE — Danville Public Library has partnered with Danville High School to host two formal dress giveaway events for high school students in anticipation of the school’s May 8 Spring Formal.
The library is currently seeking donations for formal dresses.The library received more than 90 dresses last year, but was unable to host a giveaway event as they had in previous years due to the pandemic.
The library’s Public Services Manager, Johnson Flanagan, worked with the high school’s counselor, Erin Leverenz, to plan a two-day event at the high school to giveaway the dresses.
The dress giveaway event is scheduled for Thursday, April 15 and Wednesday, April 21 from 2-4 p.m. in the high school’s little theater. Light snacks and drinks will be provided and fitting rooms will be available.
The dresses come in a variety of styles, colors and sizes and are available at no cost to the students.
Donations of new or gently used formal dresses may be dropped off to the Library's Curbside Pickup/West Side entrance April 12-16 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Please note that wedding dresses and damaged items will not be accepted.
Specific questions regarding the event or donations may be addressed to the library at 217-477-5220.The Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. Library hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library website address iswww.danvillepubliclibrary.org.
