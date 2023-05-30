DANVILLE — The Danville Public Library, with the support of Danville Library Foundation, has contracted with the consulting firm of JR Keller, LLC to lead the library into determining its future as part of the landscape in the city of Danville.
The process began this week with a visit by a team from Keller and plans to culminate this fall where the library will share its plan with the community.
Jim Keller, of JR Keller Creative Partnerships, is a Danville native with a background in library design. The study will be comprehensive, according to Danville Public Library Executive Director Jennifer Hess and Danville Library Foundation Executive Director Peter Blackmon through a news release, and will incorporate both physical and programming growth elements as it addresses the wants and needs to Danville and Vermilion County.
Community members will have a chance to share their ideas with Keller during a live session via Zoom on Wednesday, May 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Interested parties may participate from home or at the library.
To register for the Zoom session, visit www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.
