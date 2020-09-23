DANVILLE — COVID restrictions have impeded efforts for the Danville Public Library Foundation to have a book sale during the past months and in the near future.
However, an ad hoc committee is scouting locations for a more permanent used bookstore location, according to library officials.
Two years ago, the Danville Public Library made space for the foundation to offer more books for sale year-round.
The Little Nook Bookstore has been located adjacent to the stairwell leading to the second floor of the library.
The Little Nook Bookstore features the best of the donated books at bargain prices. It offers gently used fiction and non-fiction books, including children’s books, biographies, best sellers, cookbooks, romance and science fiction titles just to name a few.
Proceeds of the bookstore help fund programs and activities at the library.
In other library announcements, starting Oct. 1, Danville Public Library officially becomes “fine free” and will no longer charge late fines on materials such as books and DVDs.
The library suspended late fines and other fees during the first few months of the pandemic. The library board of trustees passed a revision to the library’s fees and fines policy at the September meeting, officially removing late fines for most library materials going forward.
Libraries across the country have stopped the practice of collecting late fines over the past few years. The American Library Association passed a resolution in 2019 that recognized late fines as a “barrier to service” and a detractor, rather than motivator, for patrons to return books or sign up for a library card.
Library Executive Director Jennifer Hess appreciates the library board’s support of this policy change.
“It is important always, but especially now, for the community to have access to the public library. I hope that anyone in the community who has been reluctant to sign up for a card in the past for fear of accruing late fines will take this opportunity to do so,” she said in a press release.
While most items will no longer accrue a daily late fine, any item that is lost, never returned or returned damaged will be charged to the patron’s account. The library’s loanable Kindles will still accrue a $5 per day late fine.
Other fees, including copy and print charges, will resume on Oct. 1. These fees had been waived since March. A full list of fees may be found on the library’s website.
The board also approved an increased charge for genealogy and archives requests.
Hess said the fee had been a $5 flat fee that included postage and copy fees.
It’s been changed to the first 30 minutes of research will be a free service. Any request that requires a longer amount of staff time will be charged at $10 per hour. This fee includes the cost of photocopies and mailing requested materials.
According to Hess, a simpler request may take 30 minutes or less and there will be no charge. An example may be finding an obituary on microfilm. A more in depth request may take longer than 30 minutes and then incur fees. An example of that could be 10 obituaries over multiple years. If such a request took two and half hours of staff research time, the library would charge $20.
The Danville Public Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday. The library’s website is www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.
