DANVILLE — The Danville Public Library is starting a new and improved book club for area teens.
This new model will blend elements of a monthly subscription box with elements of a traditional book club. We have a limited number of boxes so please let us know why we should choose you to participate. To apply and for further details, visit tinyurl.com/DPL-TeenBookBox.
Other upcoming events to note include:
- Adult Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for adults available at the Reference Desk. With this month's kit you can make a homemade Thank You card to really show your gratitude. You can also contact the Reference Desk at (217) 477-5228 to reserve a kit for curbside pick up.
- September 22: Wee Wigglers story times contain songs, stories, and serious silliness for young book-lovers. Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. For children from birth up to age 5, with a caregiver. Face masks are required for all patrons older than 2 years old. Registration required. Call (217) 477-5225 or visit tinyurl.com/DPL-WeeWigglers.
- September 23: Library Cards and Coffee. September is Library Card Sign Up Month. Danville Public Library will be at both Mad Goat locations 8 a.m. to noon. We will offer $1 off your drink order if you have or sign up for a library card.
- September 23: A Teen 3D Printer Class will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. Learn 3D printing software and create your own designs! Face masks are required for all patrons older than 2 years old. For high school aged teens. Registration is required; the class is limited to 10 participants. Call (217) 477-5226 or visit tinyurl.comDPL-Teen3D.
- September 24: Make-it-yourself projects for teens! Teens will utilize a variety of tools to create projects. This week we're making Superhero T-Shirts. Thursdays from 2-3:30 p.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. Face masks are required for all patrons older than 2 years old. Class size is limited. Registration required. Call 477-5226 or visit tinyurl.com/DPL-TeenMakers.
- September 24: Curbside Costume Day! Every Thursday from 3-5 p.m., your favorite Outreach and Young Adult staff members are dressing up in fun costumes to hand out curbside deliveries. Schedule your pick up today to join in the fun. Call (217) 477-5227.
- September 24: Book Clubs are Murder! Join our murder mystery themed book club this week as we read Open Season by C.J. Box. 6 p.m. on Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/DPLBookClub.
- September 25: Mindful Mornings. Relax your way into the weekend with an hour of meditation and good vibes. For adults, ages 18 and older. Friday mornings at 10 a.m. in the 1st Floor Meeting Room. Face masks are required for all patrons older than 2 years old. Class size limited. Registration required. Call 477-5226 or visit tinyurl.com/DPL-Meditate.
- September 25: Free Pilates sessions will be offered on Fridays at 4 p.m. in the First Floor Meeting Room. We will be using a variety of instructional videos. Yoga/Pilates mat and face mask required. For adults, ages 18 and older. Class size limited. Registration required. Call 477-5223 ext. 121 or visit tinyurl.com/DPL-Pilates.
- September 26: Library Cards and Coffee. September is Library Card Sign Up Month. Danville Public Library will be at both Mad Goat locations 8 a.m. to noon. We will offer $1 off your drink order if you have or sign up for a library card.
- September 26: The DPL Writers' Group brings together aspiring and accomplished writers of all levels to learn about writing and publishing and to share their work for helpful feedback. From 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom. For adults, ages 18 and older. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-WritersGroup.
