DANVILLE — The Danville Public Library will expand services to offer access to public computers, photocopying and faxing as well as home delivery of library materials starting on Monday, June 1.
Patrons needing access to computers and internet may visit the library’s first floor meeting room, where a temporary computer lab will be available. The lab will be open during the library’s operating hours for curbside delivery.
Patrons are limited to 30 minutes of computer time. Computers are spaced at least six feet apart and disinfected between uses. Patrons are encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing practices while in the lab. Patrons may call the library to reserve time on a computer; otherwise, time is first come, first served.
Printing, copying and faxing services also will be available. Those patrons using computers are asked to limit their printing to 10 pages or less. Patrons wishing to use the fax or copy machines may drop their materials off inside the building. Staff will contact patrons when their materials are ready to be picked up.
The library is temporarily waiving standard fees associated with copying, faxing and printing.
Before the library closed under COVID-19 concerns, patrons who were homebound and unable to come to the library could request to have materials delivered to their home. This service is now available to any Danville Public Library cardholder living within the Danville city limits.
To request items for curbside or home delivery, patrons may call the library during the curbside operating hours or fill out the form available at any time on the website www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.
Beginning Monday, June 1, curbside delivery operating hours will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The rest of the library building will remain closed to patrons during Phase 3 of the governor’s executive order. Library officials anticipate opening the building, with some modifications, when the region moves to Phase 4.
Other library services currently available:
— Take home craft kits are available on the curbside delivery table during operating hours.
— Patrons may renew or sign up for a new card online.
— Story times are presented on the library’s YouTube channel.
— E-book, streaming services and more are always available through the library’s website.
The library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.