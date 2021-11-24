Hoopeston Public Library is offering a holiday gift to area families in the form of free family photos.
Families are invited to schedule an appointment for their free photo. An experienced staff photographer will take a variety of shots of family members, either individually or as a group. Afterward, each family will receive 5-6 digital images of their photos by email, which they can then take to a retail photo location to have printed.
Appointments are limited and can be scheduled from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7; or from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Appointments are required and must be made at the library, no later than Monday, Dec. 6.
Call (217) 283-6711 for an appointment or more information, or stop by the library today.
