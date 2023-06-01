DANVILLE — The Berry Cool Market returns to the Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St., on Saturday.
It will take place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.
The Berry Cool Market will feature an eclectic mix of produce, food books and art along with entertainment on the beautiful stage at the Danville Public Library park.
Per usual, vendor spots for The Berry Cool Market are free, and new vendors are always welcome.
Entertainment for the opening market on June 3 will be provided by Champaign-Urbana musician John McMahon, and June 17 will feature 13-year-old musician and songwriter Xavier Hosseini.
DJ Nigh & Albert will be providing music on the second Saturday of each month.
The Berry Cool Market is sponsored by the Danville Public Library Foundation and is part of Summer in the City―Danville.
Vendors and musicians who would like to join The Berry Cool Market can contact Albert King at 217-799-3970 or ackn2016@gmail.com.
