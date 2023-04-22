DANVILLE — The Danville Public Library, with the support of the Danville Library Foundation, has contracted with the consulting firm of JR Keller, LLC to lead the library in determining its future as part of the landscape in the city of Danville.
The process began this week with a visit by a team from Keller and plans to culminate this fall where the library will share its plan with the community.
“Libraries around the world are evolving into community spaces that support information, learning, technology, research and entertainment,” states Jennifer Hess, executive director for the Danville Public Library. “This exercise will invite community input to help us in creating a path on which to run for the next several years.”
“The foundation is excited to not only have input into the library’s future, but also to see the results as it proposes a future for both the library and the foundation,” adds Peter Blackmon, executive director for the Danville Library Foundation. “As we continue to ask for the community’s financial support, it is imperative that they see what they are helping to build.”
The study will be comprehensive, incorporating both physical and programming growth elements as it addresses the wants and needs to Danville and Vermilion County.
Jim Keller, of JR Keller Creative Partnerships, is a Danville native with an extensive background in library design. He, along with a team of library experts will be conducting focus groups over the next few months where library staff, key stakeholders and the public will have opportunities for input.
