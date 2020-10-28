DANVILLE — The Danville Public Library has announced several upcoming events at the Library, located at 319 N. Vermilion St.
Upcoming activities scheduled for the week of Nov. 2 include:
- YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library's YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-Youtube.
- Teen Subscription Boxes are back! The popular teen subscription box program blends elements of a monthly subscription box with elements of a traditional book club. The library will have a limited number of boxes so please let them know why they should choose you to participate. They are currently taking applications for the December/January sets of boxes. To apply and for further details, visit tinyurl.com/DPL-TeenBookBox.
- Teen Art Show: Announcing a Teen Online Art Show. Each month the library will have a new theme. Send in your art and the library will post on both Facebook and their website. Winners will be chosen at the end of the month. Submissions must be family-friendly. To submit your work visit tinyurl.com/DPL-TeenArt.
- Children's Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at curbside pick up. This week, pick up a Pumpkin craft. You can also contact the Children's Dept. at (217) 477-5225 to reserve a kit.
- Adult Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for adults available at the Reference Desk. Never lose your place in a book again once you make a bookmark with this month's craft kit. You can also contact the Reference Desk at (217) 477-5228 to reserve a kit for curbside pick up.
- November 7: The Kilted Man (Matt Gurnsey) is coming to DPL virtually to perform a concert featuring Celtic music. The Kilted Man delights audiences of all ages with his rousing performances of traditional Irish and Scottish music. Saturday, November 7 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-KiltedMan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.