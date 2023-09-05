St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library is joining more than 200 other libraries across the state to kick off the third season of Illinois Libraries Present, a collaborative effort featuring virtual events with bestselling and award-winning authors and esteemed speakers.
The season opens with a special event with Colson Whitehead, the two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author. The Power of Story with Colson Whitehead will take place via Zoom on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Whitehead is only the fourth writer to win two Pulitzer Prizes for fiction. His book “Underground Railroad,” a No. 1 New York Times bestseller, won the award in 2017 as well as the National Book Award and the Carnegie Medal for Fiction. Whitehead was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2020 for “The Nickel Boys.”
Whitehead’s newest book, “Crook Manifesto,” the second book in the Harlem Trilogy, was published in July. It’s a darkly funny tale of a city under siege, but also a sneakily searching portrait of the meaning of family. The author’s other books include “Harlem Shuffle,” “The Noble Hustle,” “Zone One,” “Sag Harbor,” “The Intuitionist,” “John Henry Days,” “Apex Hides the Hurt,” and a collection of essays.
Whitehead has received a MacArthur Fellowship and Guggenheim Fellowship and the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, among others. In 2023, President Biden awarded Whitehead a National Endowment for the Humanities Medal.
Whitehead will be joined in conversation with award-winning author Tochi Onyebuchi. His books include “Goliath,” “Riot Baby,” the “Beasts Made of Night” series, the “War Girls” series, and “(S)kinfolk.”
Author events are often a cornerstone of library programming. Throughout the pandemic such events continued, but in a virtual format with libraries joining together to host a variety of bestselling and award-winning authors and thought leaders. Joining forces for such events allow libraries to bring speakers to their communities that might not be possible due to budget constraints or production capabilities. And that’s just the point of Illinois Libraries Present. By working together, libraries are able to bring an event to multiple and diverse communities, providing access for many library patrons to attend, while at the same time, expanding the platform for the author.
“We’re thrilled to kick off Illinois Libraries Present’s season with such an accomplished author as Colson Whitehead and to be able to offer our patrons such an event,” said Librarian Susan McKinney.
Illinois Libraries Present’s season will continue in October when Stephen Graham Jones talks horror. Stephen Graham Jones is a National Endowment for the Arts Fellow and bestselling author. The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m.
The event with Colson Whitehead is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present (ILP), a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. The Power of Story with Colson Whitehead will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
To register, visit www.stjosephtownshiplibrary.info. For more information, visit www.stjosephtownshiplibrary.info or call 217-469-2159.
ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA). ILP is committed to inclusion and accessibility.
