DANVILLE — Danville Public Library will suspend building access to the public for browsing and other services beginning Friday, November 20, 2020.
Patrons may continue to reserve items for curbside pickup, including craft kits for children, teens and adults. Interlibrary loan will continue to be available. Items may be returned to the outside book drops. Wi-fi is available 24/7 from the parking lot.
Curbside pickup hours will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons are asked to stay in their vehicles, unlock their trunks and call (217) 477-5227 when they arrive. Library staff will place the items in their trunks.
Patrons who cannot visit the library during curbside hours are encouraged to utilize the contactless home delivery option by calling (217) 477-5227.
While the building is closed and service desks are not in use, staff will concentrate their efforts on longer curbside hours, assembling the popular craft kits and other organization projects in the building. During October, patrons checked out or renewed over 5,100 items and scheduled 340 curbside pickups. Staff gave out 410 children’s craft kits, as well as 15 teen craft kits and 35 adult craft kits. These kits are available at the curbside pickup doors during operating hours at no charge.
As the COVD-19 situation evolves, staff will continue to evaluate services and adjust offerings as needed.
The Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. The library website address is www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.