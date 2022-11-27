Friday, Nov. 18 was the last meeting and graduation of Vermilion Advantage’s 33rd Leadership Tomorrow Class.
“Congrats to all the participants and their mentors for a job well done. It’s your time to shine and make Danville/Vermilion County a better place,” Vermilion Advantage President/CEO Tim Dudley said.
Leadership Tomorrow, originally Leadership Danville, was created in 1986 to assist emerging community leaders preparing for leadership positions in local government and community affairs.
Community leaders stand up and face the complex issues of today’s world while thoughtfully planning for future generations. Leadership Tomorrow has developed leaders in this pursuit for more than 30 years.
This year, Nicole Van Hyfte, director of the Chamber of Commerce at Vermilion Advantage, and Annie Monyok, owner of Monyok Leadership, revamped the program to make it more conscious of participants’ time with one class per month for six months.
Students were to participate in five of the six classes, attend a day and half local retreat, complete 80 hours of community service, spend 12 hours with their mentor (another new addition to the program) and commit to joining one community, philanthropic or social board, or make a commitment to run for public office upon graduation.
Class 33’s graduating class: Jonathan Munoz, Kenny Heckler, Kim Spangler, Lisa Goodner, McKenna Hughes, Melissa Helm, Mia Harrier, Paulina Padjen, Rachelle Miller, Shawn Johnson, Taylor VanTryon, Tyler Rudeffer, Zetta Piggott, Paige Rogge, Weston DePratt, Amanda Cord, Zachary Gwinn, Sharda Pascal, Mason Clarey, Robert Sechricst, Abby Thompson, Brianna Buchanan-Groves, Careth Klewicki, Darrius Tyler, Emily Duncan, Erika Sudlow and Erin Bateman.
Class 33’s mentors: Heather Tucker, Linda Darby, Brandi Brines, Brittany Savalak, Elizabeth Ire-Mellon, Erica Ramsey, Tara Wright, Amy Hoose, Carol Nicholas, Johnsen Flanagan, Terri Cummings, Jason Whaling, Ashton Greer, Caroline Harby, Amy McKinley, Jon Vogt, Marguerite Bailey, Mary Surprenant, Jim Anderson, John Stalcup, Peter Blackmon, Dave Wesner, Stephanie Yates, Pat O’Shaughnessy, Chad Hayes, Lucas Seilhymer and Jaqueline Lacy.
Recruitment for Class 34 will start in February 2023.
