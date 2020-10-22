DANVILLE — To help Danville Area Community College GED students, the Life Building Institute of Success is ready to step up.
The LBIS, in partnership with Tee Pak Credit Union, will host a community fundraiser to benefit low-income DACC GED participants on Saturday at the Tee Pak Community Room parking lot.
“We are trying to empower single parent families with the educational needs for as much as we can provide and help individuals get into the GED program and to better themselves and put them in a better economical position,” said Ken McCray, director of the LBIS and pastor at Higher Dimension Faith Center in Danville.
The LBIS is raising the money to help in getting students to school and to get the same resources that other students have.
“What we do is break barriers, like there are transportation barriers for students getting their GED, so we want to combine what we receive to collect bus tokens,” McCray said. “There are some families that are without a computer, so we want help get that into their hands, so we can help them get equal ground with other students when it comes with homework, which is really needed in the season that we are in.”
The institute is a part of the outreach that McCray has given to the community for years before starting LBIS and Higher Dimension.
“This is a self-development program and is a spinoff of the life building institute I had started before,” McCray said. “We have gotten community grants for the upkeep of the neighborhood and for a project that we had with our previous church. We also sponsored a feed the children truck for the community, so we are extending that effort.”
The assist from Tee Pak is a major one as they will supply the items for sale and the place for the sale, rain or shine.
“They have a storage room, so we are taking those items and placing them in the lot,” McCray said. “If the weather is bad, we are going to do it inside. They are so gracious that they are giving it to us and all the proceeds will go to our project.”
The goal for Saturday is $2,000, a small total but could mean a major step for the agency and the students.
“We know that we are not going to answer every need, but if we can identify at least three students, we can affect three for certain,” McCray said. “I know that the items that we have may not generate the $2,000, so we are asking for donations as well.”
“We appreciate anything that anyone can give. Everything is tax-deductible since we are a 501c3 agency and everything is going to be tracked and everyone will have access to know where everything is at. We want to be above board and do this with integrity.”
