Brittany Lawson, of Paris was named dean of nursing at Lakeview College of Nursing.
Lawson is currently enrolled in a Ph.D. Nursing Education program at Liberty University, where she completed the Executive Certificate in Nursing Education Leadership. She holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University and is a certified nurse educator (CNE) and a certified clinical nurse educator (CNEcl).
She said she is excited to be permanently placed in the position. “As interim dean, I learned how rewarding it can be to serve students, faculty and staff in a role beyond teaching. I welcome the opportunity to continue in that role on a more permanent basis,” explained Lawson. She has been serving in the interim position at LCN since May 2022.
Lawson brings nearly 13 years of health care and nursing experience. She has served Lakeview since 2019 as an assistant professor teaching a variety of theory and clinical courses, including the following: Introduction to Professional Practice, Foundations of Professional Practice, Basic Concepts of Pharmacology, Older Adult Health, Mental and Behavioral Health, and Adult Health I and II. She has also served as an active member of Lakeview’s Faculty Organization, Professional Development Committee, Admissions Committee, and the Satisfactory Academic Progress Ad-hoc-Committee.
In addition to teaching, Lawson has been an item writer for the National League for Nursing and a mentor for faculty, a graduate student, and a nursing colleague through Sigma Theta Tau International.
Lawson has been the recipient and a nominee of the DAISY Awards for exceptional nursing faculty and received the Illinois Nurse Educator Fellowship from the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
“Lawson’s commitment and program leadership over the past 11 months has proven her dedication to faculty and student success. Lawson’s experience and leadership demonstrate an alignment with the mission and vision of Lakeview College of Nursing,” according to Sheila Mingee, the president of LCN.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL, Area, since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, IL, in the fall of 2001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.