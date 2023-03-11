DANVILLE — Eight women who are making a difference in the community will be honored Sunday by the Women’s Auxiliary of Laura Lee Fellowship House.
The ceremony will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at Laura Lee, 212 E. Williams St. The free program is open to the public.
The Outstanding Women of Danville being honored this year are: Annette Alexander, Cynthia Brown, Brigena Danae Butler, Ariana Kelly, Yolanda Reed, Stephanie Gaines-Rice, Sonya Tyler and Ladina Williams.
The theme this year is “Giving you your flowers.” Each honoree will receive a certificate and corsage.
Presenters will introduce each woman and explain what she has done or is doing to deserve the honor. When the presenters introduce the women, the audience will learn more about them — including good deeds that might have gone unnoticed.
The program will be followed by a social hour.
Fredrika Pharr, president of the auxiliary, has said the candidates must live in Danville and make contributions to the community.
“It could be something that they are doing within their church. It could be that they’re working with a daycare,” Pharr said. “Just anything that we feel is contributing to the community in a positive way.”
People recommend names to the auxiliary members, who then read their stories and make selections. This year, Pharr said they received about 20 nominations. They try to keep the number of women being honored around eight each year. Some women have been honored twice, as they continue to do good for the community.
“You don’t do one good deed and then don’t do anything else,” she said of the women who have been honored more than once. Pharr said she likes to give credit where credit is due, whether or not that person has received an honor before.
The auxiliary also honors eight Men of Distinction, following the same selection process and criteria as for the women. The men are chosen based on how active they are in the community.
Names are being solicited now for those awards, which will be in June.
The auxiliary is always seeking new members.
One of its projects is providing scholarships; two recipients at Danville High School receive scholarships worth $750 each. The group also is active in visiting seniors in nursing homes, contributing to benefits for people who are ill, contributing to Laura Lee Fellowship House and holding a Vesper Hour on a Sunday in August.
The auxiliary accepts women of any race who have a willing mind and are ready to participate. The group meets at 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month, September through June, at Laura Lee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.