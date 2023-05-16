SPRINGFIELD — To honor the life and legacy of the late Sen. Scott Bennett, State Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) advanced a measure to name a portion of Interstate 74 the “Senator Scott M. Bennett Memorial Highway.”
The Senate last week passed the resolution honoring the late Sen. Scott Bennett. The resolution renames part of I-74, from Champaign to the Indiana border, as the Senator Scott M. Bennett Memorial Highway.
“Sen. Bennett was treasured by friends, family and his community,” Faraci said. “His camaraderie and his dedication to serving his constituents will forever be missed. However, this is a way we can continue to honor him for decades to come.”
Sen. Scott Bennett joined the Senate as the unanimous choice to fill the vacancy in the 52nd State Senate District in 2015. Since the beginning of his career, Sen. Bennett dedicated his service to spurring economic development, supporting family farming, providing Illinois’ students with greater opportunities, and promoting bipartisanship across the state. As chair of the Senate’s Higher Education Committee, he was a champion for higher education facilities by advocating for funding and student rights.
Sen. Bennett prioritized his service to the 52nd State Senate District above himself, but his greatest love was for his family, his wife of 20 years, and his children, Sam and Emma. Sen. Bennett died in December.
“This means a lot to the family,” said Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City). “It’s important to recognize all of the things Scott was able to accomplish by choosing to work together.”
Senate Joint Resolution 32 passed the Senate on Thursday, May 11.
Sen. Tom Bennett, Scott Bennett’s uncle, also was a chief sponsor of the resolution.
“I would like to thank my fellow Senators for their support,” added Sen. Tom Bennett. “It’s important to recognize his work, especially his history of working with people, regardless of political ideology, to pass legislation to help the citizens of Illinois.”
