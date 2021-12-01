DANVILLE – A few tickets still remain for the Danville Symphony Orchestra’s “Swinging Christmas” matinee at the Fischer Theatre on Sun. Dec. 5.
DSO Impresario Jason Rome reports that ticket sales have been robust.
“Every year, this is the concert that the DSO dedicates to our patron saint Julius Hegeler. This will be the first time for the Fischer Theatre to host this concert, and our box office has been extremely busy finding seats for the families hoping to celebrate Christmas with the DSO.”
Under the direction of Maestro Jeremy Swerling, the orchestra will perform more than a dozen holiday favorites like “White Christmas,” “The Christmas Song (a.k.a., “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire”), and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” Singing with the orchestra will be guest artist Steve Lippia, a swing-band-style singer in the tradition of Frank Sinatra.
The concert begins at 3 p.m. with the Orchestra’s majestic rendition of “The Bells of Christmas.” Until the concert sells out, tickets may be purchased online at fischertheatre.com, or by calling (217) 213-6162. Tickets are also available at the Fischer Theatre box office located on 158 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. Main floor and balcony tickets cost $35. Tickets for students with a valid ID are $10.
The DSO is a 501 c 3 organization with a 55-year tradition of bringing outstanding orchestral performances to the City of Danville, Vermilion County, and the East Central Illinois region. For more information or for a four-concert season subscription, you may contact Jason Rome at (217) 474-1869 or visit the Fischer Theatre Web site at fischertheatre.com.
