DANVILLE — For safety and training purposes, the Danville Police Department is requesting the public to stay clear of the area near Danville High School Thursday, as it will be conducting a large-scale critical incident training scenario with several other local agencies starting at 9 a.m.
The public and community should expect to see several emergency vehicles and first responders in the area of Danville High School, 202 E. Fairchild St., during this scenario.
“As we attempt to enhance the quality of life and safety for District 118 and our community, the Danville Police Department will continue to train, collaborate, and partner with as many agencies as possible as we continue to strive to be an efficient and professional police department,” Deputy Police Chief Terry McCord said in a news release. “The alliance we have built with this list of agencies is valuable beyond measure.”
Agencies or businesses partnering or attending include Danville Fire Department, City of Danville Street Department, Danville Mass Transit, 911 Communications, Carle Ambulance, AMT Ambulance, OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville School District 118, The Salvation Army, Vermilion County Health Department, Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency, Vermilion County Coroner’s Office, and possibly some Vermilion County volunteer fire and ambulance agencies.
