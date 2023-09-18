WARREN COUNTY, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions for Indiana 63 between U.S. 136 and Indiana 28 near Covington.
Starting this week, crews will restrict the right southbound lane to patch the road. The left lane will stay open for traffic during the project.
Work is expected to be completed by the beginning of October.
During the project, the work zone speed limit will be reduced to 45 miles per hour.
All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.
Drivers should use caution, slow down and keep worker-safety top-of-mind while traveling through this area.
