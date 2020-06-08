DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department announces that the northbound lane of Jackson street, between East Center and Voorhees streets, will be closed for training beginning today, and weather permitting, is scheduled to be completed by Thursday.
During this time, the northbound lane will be closed, and traffic will be reduced to one lane. This lane closure will only be in effect between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on each of the three days.
This lane closure will begin at 10 a.m. today. This closure will affect motorists traveling northbound on Jackson Street.
Please choose an alternate route to avoid delays. There will be a high volume of fire department traffic during these training operations.
Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling in the work zone, and be attentive to the changes in traffic control.
All of these events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
