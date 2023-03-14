The Central Illinois Land Bank Authority (CILBA), an intergovernmental agency comprised of 21 government members, recently received a $300,000 grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority’s (IHDA) Home Repair and Accessibility Program.
Last summer, CILBA started building out a homeowner occupied rehab program with a $500,000 commitment from Champaign County. The state’s rehab grant will allow CILBA to expand its work to Paxton and Hoopeston.
The grant is being split with $100,000 allocated to Champaign County, $100,000 to Paxton and $100,000 to Hoopeston.
CILBA’s Executive Director Mike Davis said, “The land bank really appreciates the support from IHDA – this grant will allow CILBA to serve low-income homeowners over a four county area. The purpose of the program is to serve rural households that do not have access to programs like this that larger cities might. The program supports low-income homeowners who cannot afford important exterior repairs such as roof replacements that are often essential to improving health, safety, livability and value of the home and neighborhood.”
Davis said CILBA is really excited to move beyond doing just demolitions and start scaling up a rehab program.
Since this is the first time the land bank is running a rehab program, CILBA will just be focusing on roof replacements for Hoopeston, Paxton and Decatur. In Champaign County, the $500,000 ARPA funds provided will give the land bank more flexibility to do a little more such as exterior siding and porch repair/replacement work.
The rehab program has income requirements for each county served, which can be found on their website with the online applications: https://www.cilba.org/programs/homeowner-occupied-rehab-program/.
For Hoopeston residents, the household income limit for a family of two is $39,500 and for a family of four it’s $49,350.
Kellie Ferrell, CILBA board member and Hoopeston City Council alderwoman, said, “I’m thrilled to partner with the land bank and help drive resources to residents of our community that need it most. Hoopeston is going to be proactive in helping CILBA identify households that are good candidates for roof replacements. We hope to do about four roof replacements with this grant.”
CILBA is accepting applications until April 28. In May, CILBA will do a lottery to select rehab projects. Once the income qualification process is completed with applicants chosen through lottery, the land bank will advance project bidding in the summer.
The land bank is also looking for good, reputable contractors to partner with on rehab projects. Any interested contractors can go to CILBA’s website and submit a “Request for Qualifications” at https://www.cilba.org/for-contractors/.
Once a contractor’s application has been reviewed and approved, they are added to the eligible pool of companies that will receive all project RFPs. Each rehab project must be bid out individually.
