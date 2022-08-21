DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing recognized students who recently received their academic degrees.
Graduates from the local area include the following:
Matthew Catlett of Danville, IL. Catlett earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Danville location. Catlett is a 2014 graduate of Danville High School in Danville, IL. He is the son of Steve Catlett and Sarah Costello, both of Danville, IL.
Conor Deering of Danville, IL. Deering earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Danville location. Deering is a 2011 graduate of Georgetown Ridge Farm High School in Georgetown, IL. He is the son of Anthony Deering and Linda Rhoden, both of Georgetown, IL. He is married to Ha Deering of Danville, IL.
Cidney Hinchman of Georgetown, IL. Hinchman earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Danville location. Hinchman is a 2017 graduate of Georgetown Ridge Farm High School in Georgetown, IL. She graduated from Danville Area Community College in Danville, IL, in 2019. She is the daughter of Dustin Hinchman of Saint Clairsville, OH, and Catrina Hinchman of Westville, IL.
Devon Miezio of Ogden, IL. Miezio earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Danville location. Miezio is a 2014 graduate of St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph, IL. He is the son of Dennis and Chris Miezio of Ogden, IL.
Mackenzie Noel of Danville, IL. Noel earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Danville location. Noel is a 2014 graduate of Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck, IL. He graduated from Danville Area Community College in Danville, IL, in 2020. He is the son of Kelly and Marcie Noel of Danville, IL. He is married to Hannah Noel of Danville, IL
Bailey Pierce of Covington, IN. Pierce earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Danville location. Pierce is a 2008 graduate of Armstrong Potomac High School in Armstrong, IL. She graduated from Parkland College in Champaign, IL, in 2013. She is the daughter of Mandy Herron of Covington, IN. She is marreid to Stephen Pierce of Covington, IN.
Brandi Huson of Hettick, IL. Huson earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Danville location. Huson is a 2004 graduate of Northwestern High School in Palmyra, IL. She graduated from Parkland College in Champaign, IL, in 2020. She is the daughter of Jerry Clark of Hettick, IL, and Teresa Clark of Hettick, IL. She is married to Tyler Huson of Ogden, IL.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, IL, in the fall of 2001.
