Lakeview College of Nursing (LCN) honored a student and a faculty member with a DAISY award recently.
The awards were presented during the fall semester to Alexandria De Roeck, an LCN student from Covington, Ind, and Cynthia Lammert, an LCN faculty member from Champaign.
De Roeck, a student on the college’s Danville campus, was recognized for going above and beyond to help her classmates.
“Alexandria is kind, compassionate and puts her all into everything she is faced with. Her compassion is shown through her work with patients as well as with her peers. I cannot wait to see where life takes her, but I am confident in saying she will be one of the best nurses I have ever met,” according to Gabrielle Doss, an LCN student from Hoopeston, who nominated De Roeck for the award.
Doss explained that De Roeck was very helpful to her and other classmates by sharing study techniques. “She took her time to make sure I understood the concepts completely and would break it down as far as I needed to feel comfortable with the information,” said Doss.
The faculty recipient, Lammert, who has been a faculty member at Lakeview since 2015, was nominated by Jamie Rucker, a December 2022 graduate of LCN.
“Professor Lammert makes sure you know she is here for you. Her commitment to her student’s success does not go unnoticed. She is kind, thoughtful and supportive,” exclaimed Rucker.
Rucker mentioned that Professor Lammert is available day or night to answer questions. Additionally, “she sacrifices her personal time to hold study sessions with us when they are most convenient for the majority, which means a Saturday or Sunday, usually,” explained Rucker.
De Roeck and Lammert received a DAISY award certificate, pin, and a Healer’s Touch sculpture.
The other nominations for the student award included the following: Alfonso Crane of West Hampstead, N.Y.; Kayonna Pinto of Champaign; Courtney Singleton of Urbana; and Kayla Wolpert of Georgetown.
The nominees for the faculty award included the following: Jodi Bohlen of Fithian; Mary Margeret Barkley of Danville; and Ariel Wright of Bismarck.
The DAISY Foundation is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33, from complications of an auto-immune disease. Patrick’s family was very touched by the remarkable compassion and clinical skill demonstrated by Patrick’s nurses during his illness, so they created DAISY to recognize exceptional nurses everywhere. LCN has partnered with DAISY to present awards to extraordinary nursing students and faculty members.
More information about the DAISY award and LCN’s online nomination form can be found at https://www.lakeviewcol.edu/daisy-award.
