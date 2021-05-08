DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing (LCN) recently honored a student and a faculty member with a DAISY award. The awards were presented during the spring semester to Madison Rigsby, an LCN student from Heyworth, and Christina Smalley, an LCN faculty member from Bismarck.
Rigsby, a student on the College’s Danville Campus, was recognized for being “kind, compassionate, caring, and knowledgeable” according to Brittany Lawson, the LCN faculty member who nominated her for the award.
Lawson said that Rigsby’s clinical experience last semester was full of “the little things.” During one of her experiences, the family member of a patient asked Rigsby a question. The family member had just finished talking to a provider about a life-altering diagnosis and was visibly upset. Rigsby answered the family’s question with ease, according to Lawson. “Her answers were accurate, within her scope, and comforting for this family during such a difficult time. This is the type of little thing I am talking about...It mattered, and it made a difference...even though it was small.”
The faculty recipient, Smalley, has been employed at LCN since 2015. She is also a graduate of Lakeview as a member of the class of 2000. Savannah Woods, a current student at Lakeview nominated Smalley for the award. Woods described Smalley as an instructor who has always gone above and beyond for the students. “She’s like a school mom/cheerleader, she advocates for us, she makes extra time for us,” explained Woods.
Woods said she was very stressed about a test she would be taking and went to Smalley for some extra help. Smalley worked sample problems with her and gave students a pep talk prior to taking the test. Woods said when she notified Smalley of her performance on the test she was delighted to receive a response that Smalley “had to pull over while driving to do a happy dance for me! I am not sure why, but just knowing that she was that happy for me brought tears to my eyes...I will never forget it,” Woods said.
Rigsby and Smalley both received a DAISY award certificate, pin, and a Healer’s Touch sculpture.
The other nominations for the student award included the following: Junmian Zhao of Danville, Jose Irizarry of Mattoon, and Bryson Cutts of Greenup.
Brittany Lawson of Paris, received a nomination for the faculty honoree.
The DAISY Foundation is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died at the age of 33, from complications of an auto-immune disease. Patrick’s family was very touched by the remarkable compassion and clinical skill demonstrated by Patrick’s nurses during his illness, so they created DAISY to recognize exceptional nurses everywhere. LCN has partnered with DAISY to present awards to extraordinary nursing students and faculty members.
More information about the DAISY award and LCN’s online nomination form can be found at https://www.lakeviewcol.edu/daisy-award.
