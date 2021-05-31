DANVILLE — Several new members were recently inducted during a virtual ceremony into Lakeview College of Nursing’s Sigma Theta Tau – Alpha Alpha Delta Chapter.
New members of the honor society include the following:
• Olivia Behning of Champaign.
• Trevor Davis of Mattoon.
• Linda Duong of Santa Ana, Calif.
• Michaela Hallett of Westville.
• Jenna Helton of Shelbyville.
• Cidney Hinchman of Georgetown.
• Madison Rigsby of Heyworth.
In order to receive an invitation to join Sigma, the students must have completed at least half of the nursing curriculum, achieve academic excellence with a grade point average at or above a 3.0, rank in the highest 35 percent of the graduating class, and meet the expectation of academic integrity.
During the ceremony, a couple of LCN faculty members were also recognized for transferring their membership into Lakeview’s Alpha Alpha Delta Chapter. They were as follows: Katie King, MSN, RN, CPN, and Caitlin Marion, MSN, RN, CPN, CNEcl.
The keynote speaker of the event was Gregory Briddick, Jr., MSHI, BSN, RN, CCRN, TCRN, of Syracuse, NY. He is a 2009 graduate of Lakeview College of Nursing and currently the sepsis program coordinator for the SUNY Upstate University Health Systems. Additionally, he serves as an advisory member of the NYSDOH Sepsis Advisory Group and the NYSDOH Sepsis Data Subgroup. He is also a medical advisory board member of the Sepsis Alliance and an advisor for the National Sepsis Registry Initiative and the NYSDOH Digitized Sepsis Data Collection Initiative.
Lanette Stuckey, Ph.D., MSN, RN, CNE, CMSRN, CNEcl, NEA-BC, who is the dean of nursing at LCN and the president of the Alpha Alpha Delta Chapter, said that she was excited to bring new members into the organization. “Sigma is recognized worldwide for being a leader in nursing excellence and for providing tremendous opportunities for networking and professional development. I’m so excited that our membership is growing,” she said.
The Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing (Sigma) is the second-largest nursing organization in the world with approximately 135,000 active members.
