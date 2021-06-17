DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing (LCN) recently received notification that its bachelor's degree program in nursing (BSN) has been granted re-accreditation through the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for 10 years, extending to 2031.
"Receiving continued accreditation signifies that our BSN program consistently engages in high-quality, effective educational experiences that lead to student success," said Lanette Stuckey, LCN Dean of Nursing. "We are only able to realize that success through the commitment and passion of our faculty, staff, administration, partners, and students as well as through the support of our board of directors," explained Stuckey.
The CCNE Board determined that the LCN program met all four accreditation standards with regard to program quality. The standards included the program's mission and governance, institutional commitment and resources, curriculum and teaching-learning practices, and the assessment and achievement of program outcomes.
As a part of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the CCNE is a national agency that accredits nursing education programs to ensure each meets the strictest curriculum standards and up-to-date professional practices. By evaluating all aspects of their academic program, CCNE-accredited institutions are among the highest caliber of nursing schools in the country. More information about CCNE can be found at http://www.ccneaccreditation.org.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville area since 1894. Lakeview began offering its program in Charleston in the fall of 2001. More information about Lakeview College of Nursing can be found at lakeviewcol.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.