DANVILLE — Ariel Wright, the director of assessment and an associate professor at Lakeview College of Nursing, recently became a Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator (CHSE).
Wright said she pursued the certification because she enjoys continuous professional development.
“I like staying current with the latest methodologies and techniques. Continuing education is vital to the profession of nursing and nursing education. It allows us to be the best we can be so that our students and patients can benefit,” Wright said.
After graduating from Lakeview College of Nursing with her bachelor’s degree in nursing, Wright earned a master’s degree in higher education from Capella University, a master’s in nursing administration from Chamberlain College of Nursing, and a doctorate degree in nursing practice (DNP) from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. She is also a certified nurse educator (CNE) and a certified academic clinical nurse educator (CNEcl).
Wright has experience instructing nursing research, nursing ethics, community health nursing, older adult health, concept synthesis, and high-level medical-surgical courses. She is also a member of Lakeview’s administrative team and serves as chair of the College’s curriculum committee.
The Society for Simulation in Healthcare developed this nationally-recognized certification (CHSE) for educators focused on healthcare simulation. This program was developed over a number of years with the input of many individuals who represented diverse backgrounds and experiences in healthcare simulation.
