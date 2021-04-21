DANVILLE — Sheila Mingee, president of Lakeview College of Nursing, has been appointed as an executive committee member of the Federation of Independent Illinois Colleges and Universities (the Federation). She is currently serving a two-year term.
In this leadership position as an executive committee member, Mingee will advise on higher education issues for independent colleges and participate in executive committee member meetings three times each year. Lakeview College of Nursing has been a member of the Federation since 2009.
Mingee looks forward to working more closely with the Federation. She said, "I have been impressed with the work of the Federation and am excited to be taking a more significant role within the organization. They provide an important voice for a very diverse group of colleges and universities where even those with the smallest enrollment or most specialized programs can be heard and represented."
The Federation is the recognized organizational representative to the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the Illinois General Assembly, and the Governor. The Federation is governed by a Board of Directors that is composed of college and university chief executive officers and senior executives.
Federation members represent one of the largest statewide groups of independent colleges and universities in the country. Federation institutions contribute nearly $2 billion in grants, tuition discounts, and scholarships to their students every year. Last year federation members contributed over $20 billion in economic activity in Illinois. Federal grant and loan programs have also played a significant role in funding student access. The association serves to promote the educational values of its members, in addition to the societal and economic benefits of private higher education to the citizens and leaders of the State, according to the Federation's website.
"The Federation has taken a leadership position in advocating for the support of higher education in Illinois and educating the Illinois General Assembly on the significant contribution our students and institutions make to the State," according to David Tretter, who has served as president of the Federation since 2004.
