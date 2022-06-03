DANVILLE — Brittany Lawson, of Paris, has been named interim dean of nursing at Lakeview College of Nursing.
Lawson is currently enrolled in a Ph.D. Nursing Education program at Liberty University, where she recently completed the Executive Certificate in Nursing Education Leadership. She holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University and is a certified nurse educator (CNE).
She said she is excited to be in her new role at Lakeview. “I have enjoyed working with students at Lakeview in my faculty role and look forward to being able to serve them in a different capacity,” explained Lawson.
Lawson brings more than 12 years of health care and nursing experience. She has served Lakeview since 2019 as an assistant professor teaching a variety of theory and clinical courses including the following: Introduction to Professional Practice, Foundations of Professional Practice, Basis Concepts of Pharmacology, Older Adult Health and Adult Health I and II. She has also served as an active member of Lakeview’s Faculty Organization, Professional Development Committee, Admissions Committee and the Satisfactory Academic Progress Ad-hoc-Committee.
In addition to teaching, Lawson has been an item writer for the National League for Nursing and a mentor for faculty, a graduate student and a nursing colleague through Sigma Theta Tau International.
Lawson has been the recipient and a nominee of the DAISY Awards for exceptional nursing faculty and received the Illinois Nurse Educator Fellowship from the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
“Lawson’s experience and leadership demonstrate an alignment with the mission and vision of Lakeview College of Nursing,” said Sheila Mingee, the president of Lakeview College of Nursing.
