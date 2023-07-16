DANVILLE — Katie King, an assistant professor at Lakeview College of Nursing, has earned the designation of Certified Nurse Educator (CNE) after meeting strict eligibility criteria and successfully completing a rigorous certification examination developed and administered by the National League for Nursing (NLN).
The Academic Nurse Educator Certification Exam was created for academic nurse educators to demonstrate expertise in this role. The academic nurse educator facilitates learning through curriculum, design, teaching, evaluation, advisement, and other activities by faculty in schools of nursing, according to NLN’s website.
King said she is thankful for funding through the Illinois Board of Higher Education Nurse Fellowship Grant that covered the costs of preparing for and taking this exam.
She is excited to have earned this certification and says what she has learned through the process will be beneficial to students. “This has helped me grow, and I look forward to sharing this new knowledge in the classroom,” said King.
As an assistant professor at Lakeview, King serves on the College’s professional development and human subjects committees and is a faculty mentor. She has experience teaching courses about infant, child, and adolescent health as well as population and global health.
King holds a master of science in nursing degree from Grand Canyon University and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Texas (Tyler). She is a certified pediatric nurse, is a certified clinical nursing educator, and also holds certification in online instruction from the University of Michigan at Flint.
