DANVILLE — Caitlin Marion, an instructor at Lakeview College of Nursing, has earned the designation of Certified Nurse Educator (CNE) after meeting strict eligibility criteria and successfully completing a rigorous certification examination developed and administered by the National League for Nursing (NLN).
The Academic Nurse Education Certification Exam was created for academic nurse educators to demonstrate expertise in this role. The academic nurse educator facilitates learning through curriculum, design, teaching, evaluation, advisement, and other activities by faculty in schools of nursing, according to NLN's website.
Marion said she is excited to have earned this certification and is looking forward to how it will benefit students.
"This certification process has enhanced my knowledge and sparked new ideas on how to provide the best classroom education to my students," Marion said.
As an instructor at Lakeview, Marion serves on the College's curriculum and admission committees. She has experience teaching pediatric nursing, nursing leadership and management, and the capstone course for senior-level students.
Marion holds a master of science in nursing degree from Olivet Nazarene University. Prior to employment at Lakeview, Marion worked as a scrub nurse/circulator in the operating room at St. Mary's Health Center in St. Louis, Mo., and in the pediatric progressive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Marion is also a certified pediatric nurse (CPN) and a certified academic clinical nurse educator (CNEcl).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.