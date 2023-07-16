Lakeview College of Nursing (LCN) announced that one of their faculty members, Eleni Key, MSN-Ed RN, has earned the distinction of one of the 40 Under 40 Emerging Nurse Leaders in Illinois for 2023 by the Illinois Nurses Foundation (INF).
Key was nominated by her fellow faculty members and peers at LCN, Rita Wallace and Katie King. They said she was an obvious fit for the award.
Wallace said that she has seen Key assist several newly hired faculty members. “She mentors and excels at making those around her want to be a better nurse, educator, student and person,” explained Wallace.
“She is the essence of a caring nurse,” said King. She added, “She cares for our students, our patient and our community.”
Key volunteers at her local public schools, helps with Special Olympics and assists on several committees at the hospital where she works. “She walks the mission we try to focus on each day by serving our fellow man,” according to King.
The INF website states, “The 40 Under 40 Emerging Nurse Leaders Award was established by the Illinois Nurse Foundation to highlight and celebrate young nurse leaders who are impacting health care and the nursing profession today and who undoubtedly shape the future of the profession.”
Key received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from LCN in 2015 and her master’s degree in nursing from Chamberlain University in 2018. She is currently an assistant professor at LCN, where she has been employed since 2018.
Key resides in Brocton, Ill., with her husband, Kohl, and their two children.
