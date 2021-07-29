DANVILLE — Lanette Stuckey, the dean of nursing and an associate professor at Lakeview College of Nursing, recently became a Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator (CHSE).
Stuckey, who adds this certification to a long list of others she holds, said, “Obtaining the CHSE gives me a deeper insight into simulation best practices so that I can share it with others at Lakeview. As nurses, we are constantly learning. We need to stay current with the latest knowledge and technology in order to offer the best to our future nurses as students, and ultimately to their patients.”
After graduating from Lakeview College of Nursing with her bachelor’s degree in nursing Stuckey earned a master’s degree in nurse education from Kaplan University and a doctorate degree in nurse education from Capella University. She also holds numerous certifications beyond the CHSE including the following: Certified Medical Surgical Registered Nurse (CMSRN), Certified Nurse Educator (CNE), Certified Academic Clinical Nurse Educator (CNEcl), and Nurse Executive Advanced Certification (NEA-BC).
Stuckey currently serves as dean of nursing for Lakeview College of Nursing and has experience teaching nursing theory for mid-to-high-level medical-surgical nursing courses, concept synthesis, and independent study courses. She has also instructed foundations and medical-surgical nursing clinicals. She is also a member of Lakeview’s administrative team and serves on a variety of other committees such as the Commission on Collegiate Education (CCNE) Steering Committee, QSEN Academic Task Force, NLN By-Laws Committee, and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society Board of Director President for the Lakeview College of Nursing Chapter Alpha Alpha Delta Chapter.
The Society for Simulation in Healthcare developed this nationally-recognized certification (CHSE) for educators focused on healthcare simulation. This program was developed over a number of years with the input of many individuals who represented diverse backgrounds and experiences in healthcare simulation.
