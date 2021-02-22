DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville awarded numerous scholarships for the Spring 2021 semester. Those from the local area who received scholarships include the following:
Olamide Adewole of Danville. Adewole received the Charline Grygiel Memorial Scholarship.
Payton Baker of Georgetown. Baker received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship.
Caitlyn Blakeney of Westville. Blakeney received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship.
Joshua Carlton of Georgetown. Carlton received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship.
Matthew Catlett of Danville. Catlett received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship and a Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship.
Lindsay Cox of Homer. Cox received the Transfer Merit-based Scholarship.
Rece Doggett of Georgetown. Doggett received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship.
Morgan Drennan of Rossville. Drennan received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship.
Juliana Flores of Danville. Flores received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship.
Marianne Florido of Danville. Florido received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship.
Michaela Hallett of Westville. Hallett received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship.
Cidney Hinchman of Georgetown. Hinchman received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship.
Abigail Horatschki of Potomac. Horatschki received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship.
Emily Melecosky of Georgetown. Melecosky received the Next Generation of Caring Scholarship and a Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship.
Bailey Pierce of Covington, Ind. Pierce received the Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship.
Chloe Stalcup of Covington, Ind. Stalcup received the Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship.
Macie Wilson of Danville. Wilson received the Transfer Need-based Scholarship.
Hannah Winn of Westville. Winn received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship.
Kayla Wolpert of Georgetown. Wolpert received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship and a Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship.
Savannah Woods of Oakwood. Woods received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship.
Junmian Zhao of Danville. Zhao received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship and a Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville area since 1894.
