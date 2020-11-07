DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston, Ill., awarded numerous scholarships for the Fall 2020 semester. The following area students are among those who received scholarships:
Payton Baker of Georgetown, received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship. Baker attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Caitlyn Blakeney of Westville, received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship. Blakeney attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Joshua Carlton of Georgetown, received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship. Carlton attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Rece Doggett of Georgetown, received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship. Doggett attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Morgan Drennan of Rossville, received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship. Drennan attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Juliana Flores of Danville, received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship. Flores attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Marianne Florido of Danville, received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship. Florido attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Michaela Hallett of Westville, received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship. Hallett attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Cidney Hinchman of Georgetown, received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship. Hinchman attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Abigail Horatschki of Potomac, received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship. Horatschki attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Taylor Sullivan of Hoopeston, received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship. Sullivan attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Hannah Winn of Westville, received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship. Winn attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Savannah Woods of Oakwood, received the Gene Rudisill Memorial Fund Trust Scholarship. Woods attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Lakeview College of Nursing Scholarships are made possible by generous donations to the College’s scholarship endowment fund. Scholarships are awarded based upon criteria established by the donor as well as the financial need and/or academic merit of each applicant.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, in the fall of 2001.
