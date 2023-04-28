The city of Danville announced a complete roadway closure on Lafayette Street, west of Gilbert Street, starting Monday morning.
A contractor needs the closure to perform a point repair on the sanitary sewer line running within Lafayette Street. This will close access for all through traffic.
The point repair is scheduled to completed by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Signage will be in place in advance of the roadway closure and motorists are asked to choose alternate routes.
